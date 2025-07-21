Northeast Community Credit Union supports local students with Back-to-School Bash sponsorships Published 4:54 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Northeast Community Credit Union is helping local students gear up for a successful school year by sponsoring both of Carter County’s backpack programs.

NCCU donated $1,000 to each of the county’s Back to School Bashes in the form of cash and giveaways. The annual events provide thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies to students in the Carter County and Elizabethton City school systems.

Back to School Bash Ministries will host its event Saturday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Happy Valley High School. Free school supplies, food, activities, characters and more will be available. Items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Elizabethton City Schools will host its Back to School Bash on Tuesday, July 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elizabethton High School. Students will receive free backpacks and school supplies, along with snacks, games and on-field activities.

Northeast Community Credit Union will be present at both events with special giveaways for students.

NCCU has served the community since 1952, when it was chartered by the State of Tennessee. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, NCCU is open to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Carter, Johnson, Washington, Unicoi or Sullivan counties, along with their immediate family members.

For more information, visit www.BeMyCU.org.