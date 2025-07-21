Published 3:58 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Kathryn Lou Brickey, 86, of Bluff City, passed away Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Bristol Regional Medical Center.

A native of Carter County, she was born April 13, 1939, to the late Ransom and Georgia Moody Ikerd. She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and East Tennessee State College. Kathryn was a retired school teacher, having taught in different sections of the country.

She was a member of the Eastern Star, Long Beach, California, and the Ladies Oriental Shrine, Huntington Beach, California. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Elizabethton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Brickey, who passed away Aug. 29, 2022, and a son, George Brickey.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Hardin; her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Martha Brickey; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn; a sister, Denise Jones; a brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Martha Brickey; and a sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Tim Guiver.

Graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Todd Hallman officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Parkinson Foundation, 5757 Waterford District Drive, Suite 310, Miami, FL 33126; the Elizabethton Class of 1957; or First Baptist Church.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Brickey family.