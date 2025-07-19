Man charged after downtown Johnson City shooting injures one Published 7:46 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

JOHNSON CITY — A South Carolina man was arrested following a shooting that injured one person early Friday morning in downtown Johnson City, according to police.

Around 2:45 a.m. on July 19, Johnson City Police Department officers were on foot patrol when they heard a single gunshot near the Downtown Square at 150 W. State of Franklin Road. Officers immediately responded and located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police rendered aid until emergency medical services arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital for treatment. The condition of the victim has not been released.

Shortly after the incident, Andre Johnson, 23, of North Augusta, S.C., identified himself to officers as the shooter. He was taken into custody without further incident and charged with aggravated assault.

Johnson was booked into the Washington County Detention Center.

The JCPD Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the incident.