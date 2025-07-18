Upcoming Events Published 1:51 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Rocky Fork State Park Anniversary Event

Rocky Fork State Park, located in Flag Pond, will celebrate its 10th anniversary Friday, Aug. 1. The event will bring together the people who make the park possible and will also kick off the 2025 Hikers Jamboree.

Park Manager Tim Pharis and special guests will share reflections, stories and updates on the exciting future of Rocky Fork, including the groundbreaking for the park’s new visitor center, set to open in fall 2026.

The event will feature live music, light refreshments and a slice of celebratory cake as park personnel and the community honor the journey that has brought the park to where it is today.

The celebration will be held from 3 to 5 p.m.

Par-Tee in the Park – July 27

Par-Tee in the Park will be held Sunday, July 27, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Kiwanis Park in the west end of town.

For one day only, Kiwanis Park will be transformed into a full 18-hole miniature golf course, offering families, friends and visitors of all ages a chance to test their putting skills in a beautiful outdoor setting. All putters, balls and scorecards will be provided on-site free. No registration is required — just walk up and play.

The free community event will also feature food trucks.

Final Bites by the Bridge This Season

The final Bites by the Bridge of the season will be held Friday, Aug. 1. This is the second year for the monthly outdoor food truck court held at Covered Bridge Park.

The event features a rotating lineup of local food trucks each month, providing a variety of lunch, snack and dessert options in Elizabethton’s most iconic park. Tents, tables and chairs will be available on-site for convenience, and lawn games will be provided for guests of all ages.

Whether you’re taking a break from work, meeting friends or enjoying time with family, Bites by the Bridge offers a simple and enjoyable outdoor dining experience.

Old-Time Music Jam in the Park

An old-time music jam will be held at Covered Bridge Park on Saturday, July 27, featuring the Bullseye Band.

The summer concert series runs from June through August and features a variety of music ranging from country, bluegrass, blues and rock on Saturday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. at the park.

The Bullseye Band consists of brothers Michael, Patrick and Mark Little, who have been performing together since 1982.

English Country Dancing at park

English Country Dancing will be celebrated today from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

Those attending will meet at the Visitors Center Gathering Place.

Dancing was a very popular social pastime in early America. Beginners and seasoned dancers alike are all welcome to learn early 19th century dances. Open to anyone, with or without experience or a partner.