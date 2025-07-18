River Riders snap skid with 7-3 win over Burlington Published 9:10 am Friday, July 18, 2025

The Elizabethton River Riders ended an eight-game losing streak in style Thursday night, using early home run power and solid pitching to defeat the Burlington Sock Puppets, 7-3, at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

Elizabethton (16-20) struck early against Burlington starter Gabe Magallan. After a one-out walk to Jack Torbett in the first, Jordan Crosland launched a two-run homer to right — his fifth of the summer. Two batters later, Xavier Bradley crushed a two-run blast to left-center, his first of the season, scoring Eli Evans and giving the River Riders a 4-0 lead.

Bradley stayed hot in the third with an RBI double to right-center, stretching the lead to 5-0. Burlington (21-15) got on the board with a solo shot by catcher Sammy Laux in the fourth, but Elizabethton responded. A sacrifice fly from Crosland scored Luke Donaghey, and a bases-loaded walk to Evans made it 7-1.

River Riders starter Justyn Hart tossed 5.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts. Relievers Rowan Park, Ryan Bailey, Jevarra Martin and Demarques Thompson worked the final innings, holding off a late push from the Sock Puppets.

Burlington rallied in the ninth with two runs, including a triple by Dusty Vela and an RBI double from Dom Krupinski. With the bases loaded, Thompson entered and struck out Laux looking to seal the win.

Elizabethton will go for the sweep tonight at 6:30 p.m. Fans can stream the game at AppyLeague.com.

