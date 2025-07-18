Marines deliver life lessons during Cyclone team workout
Published 12:01 pm Friday, July 18, 2025
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Star Correspondent
Citizens Bank Stadium was a scene of intensity early Friday morning as a group of U.S. Marines conducted their annual visit with the Elizabethton Cyclone football team, putting players through a demanding series of physical workouts designed to challenge both body and mind.
The early morning session was more than just a grueling physical test. It was also a platform for instilling life lessons that stretched far beyond the playing field. As the Marines led the Cyclones through exhausting drills, they also shared values central to their own success: trust, commitment and family.
Trending
Trust was emphasized as a foundational element. The players were reminded that believing in one another was key to achieving collective goals. Whether on the field or in life, trust builds unity and strength during challenging moments.
Commitment was another key message. The Marines encouraged the team to show up daily with purpose and determination, ready to give their all no matter the circumstances. This mindset, they said, would be critical not only for football success but for life’s bigger challenges.
Finally, the importance of family was stressed. Players were urged to view each other as a brotherhood, regardless of background or situation. They were reminded that success comes when every member carries their weight and steps in to support one another when adversity strikes.
By the end of the session, the team left not only tired but also inspired, carrying forward lessons meant to shape them into better athletes — and stronger young men.