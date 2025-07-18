General Sessions Court
Published 3:40 pm Friday, July 18, 2025
|
July 16
Adrienne R. Baynard: Possession of drug paraphernalia, $20 fine and court costs, five days; failure to appear, two days.
Rebecca Caroline Black: Three counts of cruelty to animals, $10 fine and court costs on each count; cannot have animals, either as companion or livestock.
Thomas Ray Black: Three counts of cruelty to animals, $10 fine and court costs on each count; cannot have animals, either as companion or livestock.
Daniel Estep: Two counts of violation of probation, 120 days; two counts of driving on a suspended license, $25 fine and court costs and 120 days on one count, $10 fine and court costs on second count; two counts of failure to appear, two days on one count and five days on second count.
Tina Guinn: Failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $10 fine and court costs; driving on a revoked license (second offense), $25 fine and court costs.
Gregory Allen Wile Hicks: Second violation of probation, 90 days.
Wilson Lee Mayse: Failure to appear, two days; theft, $20 fine and court costs, five days.
Zaxhary Oliver: Agreed order — no violent contact with victim, no weapon or firearms possession, and must attend anger management.
Julian Charles Smith: Possession of drug paraphernalia, $10 fine and court costs, two days.
Wesley Eugene Steward: Resisting arrest, $20 fine and court costs, five days.
Nathaniel Montgomery Whitaker: Failure to appear, two days; second violation of probation, 109 days.
David D. Williamson: Theft, $25 fine and court costs; attempted burglary, $25 fine and court costs, seven days.
Christopher Wilson: Possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine and court costs; failure to appear, two days.
Lindsey Babb: Speeding, $150 fine and court costs.
Abigail Michaela Bates: Capias; driving under the influence (second offense); driving on a revoked license (second offense); and child endangerment.
Jeremiah Black: Allowing dogs to run at large, $10 fine and court costs.
Louis Bonanno: Capias; driving on a suspended license; failure to exercise due care; and failure to comply with financial responsibility law.
Billy Ray Falkner: Capias; speeding.
Tony W. Hardin: Reckless endangerment, $25 fine and court costs, two days.
Patrick Ryan Holmes: Failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $35 fine and court costs; no driver’s license on person, $10 fine and court costs.
Robert Scott Hyder: Capias; no safety belt.
Avery James Earl Leake: Capias; driving on a suspended license (second offense); speeding; and failure to appear.
Karissa Cheyenne Malone: Driving on a suspended license, $10 fine and court costs.
Michael D. Mannis: Capias; driving on a suspended license; failure to comply with financial responsibility law; and speeding.
Melissa Gail McQueen: Reckless endangerment, $50 fine and court costs.
Marco Antonio Reyna: Capias; driving on a suspended license (third offense); and speeding.
Sherry E. Rhoton: Capias; simple possession of Schedule VI drugs; and simple possession.
Jeffrey Wendell Williams: Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, $10 fine and court costs.
Shayne Thomas: Driving under the influence, $350 fine and court costs, two days in jail.