General Sessions Court Published 3:40 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

July 16

Adrienne R. Baynard: Possession of drug paraphernalia, $20 fine and court costs, five days; failure to appear, two days.

Rebecca Caroline Black: Three counts of cruelty to animals, $10 fine and court costs on each count; cannot have animals, either as companion or livestock.

Thomas Ray Black: Three counts of cruelty to animals, $10 fine and court costs on each count; cannot have animals, either as companion or livestock.

Daniel Estep: Two counts of violation of probation, 120 days; two counts of driving on a suspended license, $25 fine and court costs and 120 days on one count, $10 fine and court costs on second count; two counts of failure to appear, two days on one count and five days on second count.

Tina Guinn: Failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $10 fine and court costs; driving on a revoked license (second offense), $25 fine and court costs.

Gregory Allen Wile Hicks: Second violation of probation, 90 days.

Wilson Lee Mayse: Failure to appear, two days; theft, $20 fine and court costs, five days.

Zaxhary Oliver: Agreed order — no violent contact with victim, no weapon or firearms possession, and must attend anger management.

Julian Charles Smith: Possession of drug paraphernalia, $10 fine and court costs, two days.

Wesley Eugene Steward: Resisting arrest, $20 fine and court costs, five days.

Nathaniel Montgomery Whitaker: Failure to appear, two days; second violation of probation, 109 days.

David D. Williamson: Theft, $25 fine and court costs; attempted burglary, $25 fine and court costs, seven days.

Christopher Wilson: Possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine and court costs; failure to appear, two days.

Lindsey Babb: Speeding, $150 fine and court costs.

Abigail Michaela Bates: Capias; driving under the influence (second offense); driving on a revoked license (second offense); and child endangerment.

Jeremiah Black: Allowing dogs to run at large, $10 fine and court costs.

Louis Bonanno: Capias; driving on a suspended license; failure to exercise due care; and failure to comply with financial responsibility law.

Billy Ray Falkner: Capias; speeding.

Tony W. Hardin: Reckless endangerment, $25 fine and court costs, two days.

Patrick Ryan Holmes: Failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $35 fine and court costs; no driver’s license on person, $10 fine and court costs.

Robert Scott Hyder: Capias; no safety belt.

Avery James Earl Leake: Capias; driving on a suspended license (second offense); speeding; and failure to appear.

Karissa Cheyenne Malone: Driving on a suspended license, $10 fine and court costs.

Michael D. Mannis: Capias; driving on a suspended license; failure to comply with financial responsibility law; and speeding.

Melissa Gail McQueen: Reckless endangerment, $50 fine and court costs.

Marco Antonio Reyna: Capias; driving on a suspended license (third offense); and speeding.

Sherry E. Rhoton: Capias; simple possession of Schedule VI drugs; and simple possession.

Jeffrey Wendell Williams: Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, $10 fine and court costs.

Shayne Thomas: Driving under the influence, $350 fine and court costs, two days in jail.