Events help community get back to school Published 10:45 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two back-to-school giveaway events in the coming days will help students and their families start the year with less stress.

The Rise Up Annual Back to School Bash will be held Saturday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Happy Valley High School. Sponsored by area churches along with community volunteers, organizations and businesses, the event will offer free school supplies, food, activities, attractions and much more. Children attending this event must be accompanied by an adult.

The second event will be held Tuesday, July 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elizabethton High School. The event aims to provide needed school supplies and access to community resources to local students and their families.

Also coming up is Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday weekend, which takes place Friday, July 25, through Sunday, July 27.

During this holiday, Tennesseans can save nearly 10 percent on qualifying clothing, school supplies and computers. Clothing and school supplies priced at $100 or less will be tax-free, and computers priced at $1,500 or less will also be tax-free. Qualifying items may be purchased online and in stores.

The events will help students and their families start the school year with less stress.

It’s hard to miss the many advertisements, billboards and commercials targeting new purchases — from clothes to school supplies — for the back-to-school season.

While heading back to school might be the end of the freedoms that come with summer fun, it’s a time of newness.

Despite potential anxieties surrounding learning new concepts or making friends, there’s also excitement that comes with a new school year. For students and teachers, a new school year offers unique opportunities to expand their knowledge and grow.

With or without new clothes and school supplies, and despite the challenges that might arise with early mornings, new teachers and new classmates, back-to-school season is a reminder to approach chances to learn and grow with excitement.

It’s important to prepare kids for going back to school. If kids have the right school supplies, it boosts their confidence and focus. These events support academic success and encourage a positive attitude toward learning.

Equipping your children for a new school year can be quite pricey. Fortunately, these back-to-school events help by providing supplies. Ensuring children have the supplies they need to succeed in school is essential for their confidence. Equipping kids with the necessary tools for school is an investment in their confidence, academic success and mental well-being. While back-to-school shopping can be costly, these community back-to-school events can ease the financial burden for parents.

Both events have helped countless students with school supplies and more.

We encourage you, if you have children of school age, to attend these back-to-school events with your child and pick up the donated supplies. Your child can be fully prepared for the year ahead — without breaking the bank.