Elizabethton Senior Center Weekly Activities Schedule Published 3:17 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

The Elizabethton Senior Center, located at 428 East G St., has announced its schedule of activities for the week of Monday, July 21, through Friday, July 25.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The billiard and fitness rooms are available, and no appointments are necessary.

Monday

Just Keep Movin’, 9 a.m. – Cardio, toning, strength building, group led

Free otoscopies, 10 a.m.–noon – Provided by Acuity Hearing; please sign up in advance

Lunch – Country-style steak with gravy, 11 a.m.

Chair Yoga, 12:15 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor Shirley Gomillian – $3

Gentle Flow Yoga, 1:30–2:30 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor Cindy Brugnoletti – $3

Tuesday

Boys & Girls Club Reading Program, 10–11 a.m. – Volunteer for a child to read to you

Lunch – Creamy garlic chicken, 11 a.m.

Line Dancing, noon – Instructor Sharon Pilk – $3; open to experienced and beginner participants

Wednesday

Just Keep Movin’, 9 a.m. – Cardio, toning, strength building, group led

Lunch – Hamburger, 11 a.m.

Chair Yoga, 12:15–1:15 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor Shirley Gomillian – $3

Gentle Flow Yoga, 1:30–2:30 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor Cindy Brugnoletti – $3

Thursday

Golden Hours Game Day, 9–11 a.m. – Group led

Body-Brain-Boost, 10 a.m. – Led by Greatest Love Brain Health & Fitness Coaching – Free

Lunch – Ham, lettuce and tomato sandwich, 11 a.m.

Friday

Just Keep Movin’, 9 a.m. – Cardio, toning, strength building, group led

Birthday Bingo, 10 a.m. – Cupcakes provided by the Women’s Civics Club of Elizabethton

Lunch – Shepherd’s pie, 11 a.m.

Want to volunteer in the community?

Call 423-543-4255 and ask about becoming a driver for home-delivered meals.

Want to become a member of the Elizabethton Senior Center?

We provide services and programming to ages 55 and older in the Carter County community. Check us out at www.elizabethtonseniorcenter.org.

The Elizabethton Senior Center is a proud member of the Elizabethton SALT Council (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together). Ask us about these services available to you:

Elder Check – For those who would like to receive a weekly telephone call or visit from a county deputy to check on your well-being.

Reflective Address Signs – Street signs with reflective house numbers are available for $5.

Yellow Dot Program – Yellow Dot signs for your car provide necessary medical information in case of an emergency.

Upcoming Trip – October 2025

Lancaster Show Trip & Dutch Country

Monday, Oct. 6, through Friday, Oct. 10 – $780

Volunteer Need at the Senior Center

We are looking for enthusiastic volunteer greeters who can help provide a welcoming and impactful experience for our seniors. We need assistance with greeting members, welcoming new members, providing resource navigation and connection, and supporting new member onboarding.

If you are interested, please call 423-543-4362 or email Brittany Shell at brittany.shell@elizabethtonseniorcenter.org.