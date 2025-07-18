Descendants of Emmert ‘Doc’ and Wilda Deloach to hold annual reunion Aug. 2 Published 12:31 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The annual reunion of the descendants of Emmert “Doc” and Wilda Deloach will be held Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at the home of Brenda Loveless, located at 157 Loveless Road in Elizabethton.

Family and friends are invited to attend and are asked to bring a covered dish. Lunch will be served around noon.

For more information, contact Tony Deloach at 423-677-1202 or Gaye Loveless at 423-213-9534.