Chancery, Circuit Court and Realty Transfers Published 9:53 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Chancery Court

Shannon L. Price v. Rebecca J. Nance — Petition to quiet title

James Anthony Harris v. Eugenia Arlene Imler Harris — Divorce

Linda Hardin v. Clay E. Hardin — Petition to set support

Ashley J. Royse v. Johnathan S. Royse — Divorce

Hailey M. Stone v. Nicholas C. Cope — Petition for paternity

Betty Worthington Presley v. Toinette Worthington, Jessica Worthington, Elisha Forrester and Richard Forrester — Petition for ejectment

Mildred Ann Winters v. Jacqueline Rae Chambers — Order of protection

Linda Ball v. Timothy L. Ball — Petition to set support

Kimberly Munday v. Richard Metcalf — Petition to set support

Circuit Court

Storm K. Scalf v. Deidra L. Scalf — Divorce with minors



Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:

John Christopher King et ux to William Dalton Beattie et al, no district listed, $424,150

Shannon Hartman to William J. Barrett, Dist. 2, $50,000

Lakeview Cemetery Inc. to George White, no district listed, $2,600

Brian V. Smith to Brian V. Smith and Carol J. Smith, trustees, Dist. 2, quitclaim

Fanny Jane Whaley to William James Shaley, Dist. 1, quitclaim

Alyssia Clark, conservator, to Sherwyn Vaught Hughes, Dist. 16, $95,000

Paula Ann Dillon to Mickey J. Bennett, Dist. 9, quitclaim

Orlanda Meza to Daniel Lewis et al, Dist. 15, $120,000

Paul M. Pierce to Marsha Deann Rowe et al, Dist. 10, quitclaim

Ronald Scott Woods et ux to Jonah Woods, Dist. 16, $1,000

David Battige to Highlands Property Group, no district listed, $312,500

Howard Garnett Otey Jr. et ux to Kelly Elizabeth Stringer et al, no district listed, $42,000

Lawrence Pierce et ux to Christian Baker et ux, Dist. 10, quitclaim

Grady Hill to Dylan Edward Hill, no district listed, $120,000

Tammy Foy to Patrick Foy et ux, Dist. 14, $120,000

Eddie Dean Morton to Jonathan Morton, Dist. 3, quitclaim

Mark Wesley Osborne to David Wesley Osborne et ux, Dist. 17, quitclaim

Carson Lee Jackson et al to Bobbie Joe Buck II, Dist. 6, quitclaim

Zachariah Dwyane Ford et al to Sue Ann Ford, Dist. 11, quitclaim

Carson Lee Jackson et al to Bobbie Joe Buck II, Dist. 6, quitclaim

Bobbie Joe Buck II to Doug Schliecker, Dist. 6, $86,000

Teresa Buckles Chambers et al to Teresa Chambers et vir, Dist. 18, quitclaim

Teresa Buckles Chambers et al to Theresa Chambers and Mary Sue Buckles, Dist. 18, quitclaim

Teresa Buckles Chambers et al to Jamie E. Buckles, Dist. 18, quitclaim

Lisa Shelton Buck to Jimmy K. Shelton et al, Dist. 9, quitclaim

Charles E. Harrah to William D. Bass, Dist. 6, quitclaim

Peggy G. Lohmann, trustee, to David James Lithgow II et ux, Dist. 18, $183,000

Clarence J. Blevins et al to Jacob Singleton, no district listed, $219,000

Nancy Simers to Kelley Campbell, no district listed, quitclaim

Deborah J. Crowe to Raymond E. Ferguson, Dist. 5, $125,000

John Michael Hartley to John Michael Hartley et al, Dist. 17, quitclaim

James D. Holtsclaw to Jackie S. Mottern et vir, Dist. 3, $20,000

Charles Edward Whaley, personal rep, to Charles Edward Whaley, Dist. 12, personal representative’s deed

Matthew Schacht to Kelsey Marcionette, Dist. 17, $200,000

Lisa E. Wilson to Lisa S. Abdullah, trustee, Dist. 10, quitclaim

Lisa Singleton Abdullah to Lisa S. Abdullah, trustee, Dist. 10, quitclaim

Norman H. Ashley, personal rep, to Emillie Davis et al, Dist. 16, $78,000

Lisa Singleton Abdullah to Lisa S. Abdullah, trustee, no district listed, quitclaim

William B. Armstrong, personal rep, to William B. Armstrong, Dist. 15, personal representative’s deed

Garry Hopson et ux to Jessica Bucles, Dist. 11, quitclaim

Rebecca Danielle Goodwin Carr to Camren Yarberry et ux, Dist. 8, $300,000

Gary Buckles et al to Dylan Nichols et ux, Dist. 8, $199,900

Meredith Treadway Trott to KLK Properties LLC, Dist. 17, $650,000

Joshua Randall Baggett to Jamie Lee Baggett, Dist. 7, quitclaim

Jamie Lee Baggett to Walker Bryan Gentry, Dist. 7, $193,000

Ashley Brooke Shingleton et al to Robert P. Mooney et al, Dist. 15, $250,000

Mark Arnold Williams, trustee, et al to Alexander Meyer, no district listed, $265,000

David Gray et ux to David Funkhouser et ux, Dist. 1, $715,000

Management Properties LLC to Birenda Prasad Gupta, Dist. 15, $808,000

Huret Law First Firm PLLC, Meghan N. Thompson and William L. Thompson to Appalachian Stewards Realty LLC, Dist. 2, $72,316