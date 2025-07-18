Annual sales tax holiday happening July 25-27 Published 12:08 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The state of Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday weekend will take place Friday, July 25, through Sunday, July 27. During this holiday, Tennesseans can look forward to saving nearly 10 percent on essential items.

During the three-day sales tax holiday weekend, Tennesseans can save nearly 10 percent on qualifying clothing, school supplies and computers. Clothing and school supplies priced at $100 or less will be tax-free, and computers priced at $1,500 or less will also be tax-free. Qualifying items may be purchased online and in stores.

“Tennessee’s strong track record of fiscal stewardship has allowed our state to cut taxes and put dollars back in the pocket of hardworking Tennesseans,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I encourage every family to take advantage of back-to-school savings, and thank the General Assembly for their partnership to provide direct financial relief for taxpayers.”

“Tennessee’s sales tax holiday is the one time each year when these items can be bought without paying any sales tax,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We encourage Tennesseans to take advantage of the savings.”

During the sales tax holiday weekend, general apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc., are exempt from the sales tax. Also exempt are school and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads and artist paintbrushes.

Also exempt from sales taxes are computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less. Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify, as well as tablet computers.

The tax-free weekend will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 25, and conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 27.

Items with accessories, jewelry, handbags and sports equipment are still taxable. And yes, qualifying items sold online are also tax-exempt.