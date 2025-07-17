Xtreme Roan Adventures set for July 25-26 at Roan Mountain State Park Published 5:28 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Friends of Roan Mountain will host the 17th Annual Xtreme Roan Adventures, a nature exploration event for kids and families, at Roan Mountain State Park on July 25 and 26.

The event kicks off Friday evening, July 25, with a free presentation on bio-geography by Jeremy Stout from The Nature Center at Steele Creek at 8:15 p.m., followed by a moth party with Chrissy Felder, salamander night with Rangers Kacie and Hannah, and a lightning bug adventure with Ranger Phil Hylen.

Saturday’s activities begin with registration at 8 a.m., followed by introductions at 8:45 a.m. Morning adventures start at 9 a.m. and include animal signs, snake, spider, salamander, bird, and geology hikes led by local experts and the U.S. Forest Service. A second round of similar adventures begins at 10:30 a.m., adding a “Wet & Wild” adventure.

Lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the conference center, where families can enjoy fossil casting, nature crafts, animal helpers displays, flint knapping, and an owl program.

Afternoon adventures start at 1:30 p.m., with activities including owl pellet exploration, butterfly and blueberry adventures, and a Doe River underwater adventure (for ages 12 and up). Some afternoon activities require travel to different mountain locations.

Adults must accompany children on all activities. Friends of Roan Mountain members have free admission to all events except meals. Registration is open online or on-site starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

For more details, visit XtremeRoanAdventures.org or contact Ken at Ken@XtremeRoanAdventures.org or 423-366-9326.