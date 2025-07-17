Tri-Cities United falls in national semifinal Published 2:26 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Star Correspondent

Elizabethton Lady Cyclone soccer players Izzy Lewis and Abby Krawcyzk have returned home from the national soccer tournament in Tampa, Florida, having lost in the semifinal 2-1 in double overtime to East Pennsylvania, who finished as national champion.

“We lost on a penalty kick on what I thought was an iffy call,” Lewis said. “But it was a great experience. There were so many good teams and great players. The fields were in great shape, but it was really hot. I think we held our own defensively, and it was an unforgettable experience. I will never forget it.”

In United’s first game against Oklahoma, Lewis tied the game with a goal late in the second half, and they finished tied at 1-1. They won their second game 2-0 against a strong Philadelphia squad and lost 1-0 to Chicago but went to the semis on point differential.

Head coach Wilfred Williams was effusive in his praise of his seniors, saying, “Izzy has grown by leaps and bounds as a player. She scored some key goals for us. She is a great kid, always willing to help out a teammate, and she creates opportunities for other players. Abby was our starting goalkeeper, and I can’t tell you how many great saves she had. She kept us in games all by herself with tremendous saves. I think she has a future as a college player.”

Krawcyzk is new to the game, not having played until her freshman year, but she is enjoying newfound success as a primary goalkeeper. She described her time in the travel ball tournaments as “an incredible time in my life. The competition was great, and we learned as a team a whole new way to play. Coach wants possession time to be on our side, and that is how we played through every game. We play a very technical style that emphasizes possession and short crossing passes, and that helped me a lot.

“I have a great back line, and they kept things clear for me as far as seeing the whole field. Wilfred has helped me raise my game a lot.”

Travel ball requires team bonding, and United emphasized that concept as both girls said that they have made friendships that will last a lifetime.

“We spent every weekend together,” Lewis said. “We all come from different schools and programs, but we bonded quickly, and I have a lot of memories that I will cherish forever.”

Krawcyzk was equally effusive in her praise of how the team came together, saying, “Everyone on the team is such good friends. There was no drama, and girls can be very dramatic. For me, this was a full-circle moment. I had never played before high school, but this experience has meant so much to me.”