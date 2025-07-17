This year’s Back to School Bash will be held at Happy Valley High Published 10:49 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

The Rise Up 18th Carter County Annual Back to School Bash will be held July 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Happy Valley High School, rain or shine.

This year’s event is held in honor of L.D. and Susie Berry.

The event is sponsored by area churches, along with community volunteers, organizations and businesses.

The event will feature school supplies, food, activities, attractions, characters and more. All items will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

All students pre-K through 12th grade are invited to attend.

For more information, contact Shannon Posada at 423-747-5027 or sposada93@gmail.com.