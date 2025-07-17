River Riders blasted by Danville in 17-3 home loss Published 2:41 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

By Staff Report

A disastrous first inning doomed the Elizabethton River Riders on Wednesday night as they fell to the Danville Otterbots, 17-3, at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

Danville (14-19) erupted for 10 runs in the top of the first, sending 13 batters to the plate. Elizabethton (15-20) surrendered five hits in the inning, aided by three walks, two hit batters, a passed ball and a balk. Antonio Cordeiro capped the frame with a three-run homer.

The Otterbots kept rolling with a run in the second on a Zach Altamura RBI double. Elizabethton briefly answered in the bottom half when Eli Evans hit his first home run of the summer, a solo shot.

Danville added two more runs in the fifth on a defensive miscue and a double-play grounder. The Otterbots put the game out of reach in the seventh with four additional runs, highlighted by a two-run homer from Aimon Chandler and an RBI single from Garrett Shull. Chandler finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Elizabethton managed just four hits, striking out nine times. Donte Lewis tripled and scored in the first, while Evans and Ethan Ball each drove in runs.

Starter Matthew Porchas took the loss, allowing seven earned runs without recording an out. The River Riders used five pitchers in total.

Elizabethton continues its homestand tonight with the first of two games against the Burlington Sock Puppets. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with coverage at AppyLeague.com.