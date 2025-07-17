Mental health and politics drive college choices for Tenn. students Published 10:49 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

A new report showed nearly 30% of Gen Z college students, including those attending school in Tennessee, decided where they would go to school based on considerations related to politics and mental health.

The Washington, D.C.-based education consulting firm EAB found 14% of prospective students removed a school from their consideration list for being “too conservative,” and 12% did so for schools they deemed “too liberal.”

Pam Royall, head of enrollment and marketing research at EAB, said prospective students want their college to reflect their values.

“They’re eliminating certain institutions that they believe are misaligned with their political values,” Royall reported. “Either because they’re too conservative or they’re too liberal, they’re in a blue state or a red state.”

The incoming students are part of what some call the “anxious generation” because of their increased mental health struggles. Royall noted they tend to have a greater sense of anxiety, largely because of social media and pressure to make decisions in an environment with competing messages.

Elements of school safety include protection from gun violence and sexual assault. According to the report, Gen Z students also define a safe campus environment as one supporting diversity, equity and inclusion, and having a commitment to free speech.

“Now, it’s also a matter of support for mental health and wellness that is driving students’ perception of safety and their sense of belonging on campuses,” Royall explained.

When it comes to mental health, 45% of students surveyed said anxiety or feelings of isolation had a “moderate to extreme impact” on their college search.