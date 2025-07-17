Jesus urged us not to be paralyzed by fear of the future Published 11:37 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: I am worried that I worry so much! It’s been a lifetime habit (perhaps even an ongoing sin). I keep trying to overcome it, but when I think I’m making progress, something worse happens and I start all over again, pacing the floor and groaning about other “what ifs.” Is there any hope? – W.O.

Dear W.O.: We never know what the future holds for us, but God does. This is why Jesus urged us not to be paralyzed by fear of the future but to trust our lives into God’s hands: “Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life? But seek first his kingdom” (Matthew 6:27, 33 NIV).

When we face uncertainty, it is natural to be worried about what’s going to happen to us and those we love. But sometimes our worries overwhelm us, and we become absorbed by them. Instead of having a passing worry, we become gripped by chronic, unrelenting fear and anxiety.

Someone wrote a little verse that says:

Said the robin to the sparrow, “I should really like to know,

Why these anxious human beings rush about and worry so.”

Said the sparrow to the robin, “Friend, I think that it must be,

That they have no Heavenly Father such as cares for you and me.”

Jesus used the no-worry attitude of birds as an example in His teaching. “Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow nor reap … yet your heavenly Father feeds them” (Matthew 6:26, NKJV).

If God cares for hungry birds and fragile flowers in such wonderful ways, we can count on Him for every aspect of our lives. After all, He loves us so much, He sent His Son into the world to save us. That’s how valuable we are to Him!

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)