Harshbarger joins President Trump for signing of HALT Fentanyl Act Published 12:26 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

This week, Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.) joined President Donald J. Trump at the White House to celebrate the signing of the bipartisan Halt All Lethal Trafficking (HALT) of Fentanyl Act, landmark legislation aimed at cracking down on the trafficking and abuse of deadly illegal fentanyl that continues to devastate communities across the nation.

“Counterfeit fentanyl is one of the deadliest drug threats our country has ever faced, and East Tennessee families have seen the devastation firsthand,” said Rep. Harshbarger. “The HALT Fentanyl Act is a commonsense, life-saving bill that will help law enforcement keep these poisons out of our communities and hold criminals accountable. I was proud to stand with President Trump and my colleagues at the White House today to mark this important victory in our fight to protect American lives.”

Harshbarger was an original co-sponsor of the House version of this legislation. As a pharmacist and member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, Rep. Harshbarger has been a vocal advocate for combating the opioid and illegal fentanyl crisis and played a critical role in advancing the bill through Congress. Additionally, Harshbarger is the vice chair of the Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee and is a part of the Republican Doctors Caucus.

The bill permanently classifies illicit fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs under the Controlled Substances Act, giving law enforcement the tools they need to stop traffickers and ensuring this incredibly dangerous substance remains off our streets.