Gardening seminar at Sycamore Shoals
Published 2:16 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025
The gardening seminar series at Sycamore Shoals State Park will be held Saturday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon in the community room. The event is free and open to the public.
The session will focus on a review of summer gardens, including:
- What went right and what went wrong
- Oddities and quirks of some vegetables
- Planting a fall garden — any kind of vegetable is better than weeds
- Pruning of blackberries, blueberries, fruit trees, and renovation of strawberries
Presenters will be Master Gardeners Ben Hunter and Cameron Coates.
Sponsors are the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners and Sycamore Shoals State Park.
For more information, call 423-543-5808.
