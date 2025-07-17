Gardening seminar at Sycamore Shoals

Published 2:16 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

By Contributed Content

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The gardening seminar series at Sycamore Shoals State Park will be held Saturday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon in the community room. The event is free and open to the public.

The session will focus on a review of summer gardens, including:

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Presenters will be Master Gardeners Ben Hunter and Cameron Coates.

Sponsors are the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners and Sycamore Shoals State Park.

For more information, call 423-543-5808.

 

You Might Like