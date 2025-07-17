Gardening seminar at Sycamore Shoals Published 2:16 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

The gardening seminar series at Sycamore Shoals State Park will be held Saturday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon in the community room. The event is free and open to the public.

The session will focus on a review of summer gardens, including:

What went right and what went wrong

Oddities and quirks of some vegetables

Planting a fall garden — any kind of vegetable is better than weeds

Pruning of blackberries, blueberries, fruit trees, and renovation of strawberries

Presenters will be Master Gardeners Ben Hunter and Cameron Coates.

Sponsors are the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners and Sycamore Shoals State Park.

For more information, call 423-543-5808.