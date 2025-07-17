Frazier Named Assistant Principal at Happy Valley Elementary Published 5:32 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Carter County Schools has announced that Jennifer Frazier will take on the role of assistant principal at Happy Valley Elementary School for the 2025-26 school year.

Frazier brings more than a decade of experience in education to the position. She earned her bachelor’s degree in child and youth development from Milligan University, along with a K-6 teaching licensure. She later completed a master’s degree in educational leadership from Lipscomb University.

Her teaching career began in 2014 as a second-grade interim teacher at Jonesborough Elementary. That fall, she joined Carter County Schools and began teaching at Central Elementary, where she has worked for the past 11 years across multiple grade levels and subjects.

“I am looking forward to serving at Happy Valley Elementary,” Frazier said. “My goal is to support students, teachers, staff, and families in order for every student to succeed. Go Warriors!”

Frazier’s appointment is part of a broader set of administrative changes announced by the district ahead of the upcoming academic year.