Four Downtown Elizabethton Businesses receive disaster recovery Grants Published 5:30 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Four downtown Elizabethton businesses have been awarded $10,000 each through the Backing Small Businesses program to aid in their recovery from Hurricane Helene.

August Muse, Made on Elk, Simply Elegant Catering, and The Wicked Whit Metaphysical were selected among 100 small businesses nationwide to receive disaster recovery funding. The program is supported by American Express and Main Street America. Of the six Tennessee businesses awarded, four are located in downtown Elizabethton.

“We are beyond proud of these owners and their efforts to grow their business and elevate our downtown district,” said Main Street Elizabethton Director Courtney Bean. “These women work hard each day and contribute so much to our community.”

Each recipient plans to use the grant in unique ways. August Muse owner Paula Augustine said the funds will support local artists and marketing. Ashlee Springer of Made on Elk Pottery plans to purchase recycling equipment and expand class offerings. Simply Elegant Catering will replace storm-damaged equipment, and Whitney Johnson of The Wicked Whit will use the grant for interior and exterior repairs.

Launched in 2021, the Backing Small Businesses program has distributed over $10.7 million to 1,280 businesses nationwide. This special disaster recovery round was created in response to needs voiced by affected business owners.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/MainStreetElizabethton or MainStreetElizabethton.com.