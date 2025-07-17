For the Warriors, the grind today equals reached goals tomorrow Published 11:55 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Ron Marvel/Star Correspondent Head coach Jason Jarrett pulls the team together, urging them to finish the day strong.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Ron Marvel

Star Correspondent

In what has become a rite of passage for high school players across America, the Happy Valley Warriors began their second week of preseason camp this week. Years from now, as generations before them have done, they will fondly remember and likely embellish stories from this experience.

For head coach Jason Jarrett, this week represents the foundation for a winning 2025 season—one he hopes will result in checking off the team’s list of goals.

“For us, this is a time to focus on the fundamentals of the game. Fundamentals don’t change, regardless of the level you’re at—the game just speeds up,” Jarrett said.

This time of year is also essential to getting the team in shape so it can compete for four quarters come the third week of August. Conditioning and dealing with temperatures in the 90s help make players tougher and better prepared for in-game situations where reading and reacting in real time can mean the difference between a win and a loss.

It’s often in the heat and struggle of preseason camp that a team’s culture and identity are further shaped.

“We have a great culture here at Happy Valley. We are a brotherhood; we work hard, and the coaches go hard. It often involves tough love. We will do anything to help our players on or off the field. That mindset causes our players to play with pride and effort. Very few times in the last 10 years have I questioned the effort of our players,” Jarrett said.

That identity and culture are fueling expectations heading into the 2025 season. Facing adversity and exhaustion in these temperatures—as well as challenges on the field and in the weight room—pushes this Warriors team forward. It creates a bond that causes players to rally around one another.

In an era when student-athletes are surrounded by instant technology and gratification, this period serves as more than just physical training for future Friday nights.

“The game of football—and the game of life—is not about instant gratification. You have to work at it and take pride in it. It’s about repetition and pushing the envelope. Changing fronts, changing schemes, and meeting mental challenges—whether it’s on the field or in the classroom—we’re always explaining the ‘why.’ If you take time to explain the why, kids will buy into it,” Jarrett said.

High school football programs are not just a product of the high school itself but of feeder programs and the surrounding community. Jarrett acknowledges the importance of both.

“In this day and time, it’s imperative to have a great feeder program. It’s just so important—from the top down. You have to build fundamentals at a young age. We have great coaches at all levels; it’s what makes us special,” he said.

That philosophy reinforces to student-athletes that they’re playing for more than themselves.

Senior safety Gabe Macdougald understands the value of these early weeks and how they help set the tone for the season.

“This is an important time. You get to see the work in the weight room. You can’t take time off in the offseason. It’s that time in the weight room and on the field that prepares you to play a four-quarter game,” Macdougald said.

He enjoys the time with his teammates but doesn’t shy away from the reality of the commitment required.

“If you want to miss time and go to the beach or stay home in the A.C., that’s fine—go on. We’ll be just fine without you. This is a time when the strong survive, and you have to figure out whether you want to be part of that or not!” Macdougald said.

After suffering a heartbreaking 14-13 playoff loss to Polk County last season, the Warriors are entering 2025 with clear goals: win their conference and make a deep playoff run. But Jarrett said there’s more to success than wins.

“Number three has nothing to do with football. We want to see these young men and women at Happy Valley become productive members of society—good moms and dads. That’s the legacy we want when we hang up our whistles. That’s bigger than a win or a loss on Friday night,” he said.