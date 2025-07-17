Elizabethton back to school bash planned July 29 at Elizabethton High Published 1:38 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Elizabethton City Schools will host its annual Back-2-School Bash Tuesday, July 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elizabethton High School.

School supplies will be provided to students, as well as access to community resources to local students and families. Students will be provided a backpack filled with age-appropriate school supplies and clothing.

The program provides not only school supplies, but a resource fair, haircuts, a meal and recreation.