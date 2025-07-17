Donna Briggs to present program for Watauga Association of Genealogists Published 10:38 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Donna Briggs, Washington County archivist, will be the guest speaker for the August meeting of the Watauga Association of Genealogists on Monday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Washington County Archives, 103 W. Main St., Jonesborough. Parking is available behind the building. The meeting is also available via Zoom, with the link available on the homepage of the WAGS website at https://wagsnetn.org/.

Briggs, a native of Sullivan County, has been active in historical research for many years. She is a founding member of the Cemetery Survey Team of Northeast Tennessee and has served in various roles for historical and genealogical organizations in both Washington and Sullivan counties.

Briggs will present “The Most Interesting Three Boxes in the Archives,” which highlights the Miscellaneous Miscellaneous Collection. This manuscript collection began with odds and ends found in boxes over the years — poems, German incantations, old advertisements, a wallet, a movie poster and survivor’s notes, among others. These items will be on display during the program.