Church Briefs Published 1:18 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

First Christian

The Sunday morning worship service at First Christian Church will begin at 9:45 a.m. Sunday school for all ages is at 11 a.m.

There is Bible study for all ages Wednesday at 6 p.m.

First Christian is creating a new pictorial directory. If you are a member of First Christian and would like to be included in the new directory, call the church office at 423-542-5651.

Also, First Christian has a food pantry. Persons living in Carter County who need assistance with food are asked to call the church office at 542-5651 for an appointment.

The church is located at 513 Hattie Avenue. Michael Claus is minister.

St. John Free Will

St. John Free Will Baptist Church, Roan Mountain, will have a special singing for Martha Smith on Saturday, July 26, at 6 p.m.

Everyone is invited.

The Rev. Richard Shepherd is pastor.

Blue Springs Christian

Blue Springs Christian Church will have a one-day Back to School Bash and Vacation Bible School on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All ages are invited.

“Fun With Jesus” is the theme for the day. There will be games, crafts, Bible stories, food and back-to-school items for all.

Persons needing a ride are asked to call a church member.

Wes McElravy is the minister.

First Free Will

The Pylant Family will present a gospel concert Sunday, July 20, at the First Free Will Baptist Church. The service will begin at 5 p.m.

Often referred to as North Alabama’s First Family of Gospel Music, the family has spent their lives preparing for this current season of gospel ministry. Brandon and Melina Pylant are joined on stage by their children, Aaron and Bethany. They live in Eva, Ala.

The public is invited to attend.

The Rev. Nathan Jennings is pastor.

Grace Baptist

Trevor Thomas, actor and entertainer, will be featured at a Disaster Relief Program at Grace Baptist Church Saturday, July 16, at 6 p.m.

Thomas and his family, Sawyer and daughter, Claire, merge their talents in a combination of characters, sketches, songs and mime. All of their material is worshipful, evangelistic and edifying for the church. The Gospel of John is always the theme.

The concert is sponsored by Grace Baptist Church and the Spiritual Care Division of Carter County Long Term Recovery.

“After the storm comes healing, and what better way to lift our spirits than with laughter,” said Travis Tyler, pastor of Grace Baptist.

The church is located at 1114 Broad St., and the public is invited.

First United Methodist

“When do you exercise your faith?” is the focus of Pastor Mark’s sermon, “Spare Tire Religion,” based on Luke 11:5-13 at Sunday morning’s service at First United Methodist Church, Elizabethton.

The service begins at 11 a.m.

First Methodist is located at 325 East E St.

The Rev. Mark B. McFadden is pastor.