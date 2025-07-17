Boozy Creek Community Center to host fish and chicken dinner Aug. 2 Published 10:34 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

BRISTOL, Va. – Boozy Creek Community Center, located at 1989 Shelleys Road, will host a fish and chicken meal on Friday, Aug. 2, beginning at 4 p.m.

Live music will be provided by Boozy Creek Grass from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Cathy Baker will give away door prizes at 4:45 p.m.

Attendees are invited to enjoy good food, fellowship and live bluegrass music. Tickets are also available for a chance to win a 45/70 Henry special rifle to benefit the center’s building fund.

For building rental inquiries, contact Gary or Cathy Baker at 276-466-0026. Additional details can be found on the Boozy Creek Community Center Facebook page.