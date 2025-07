Trivett family reunion set for Aug. 9 at Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Published 8:40 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

The Trivett family reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church picnic area. Family and friends are invited to gather at noon, with the meal to be served at 1 p.m.

Guests are asked to bring their own chairs. Everyone is welcome to attend.