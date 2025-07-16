Tolley named principal at Happy Valley Elementary for 2025-26 school year Published 4:14 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Carter County Schools has announced that Brooke Tolley will assume the role of principal at Happy Valley Elementary School for the 2025–26 school year.

Tolley, who has served as the school’s assistant principal since 2023, brings a decade of experience in education to her new leadership position. She began her career with Carter County Schools in 2015 as a math teacher at Unaka High School and later became lead teacher for Geometry and Pre-Calculus from 2017 to 2023.

A 2021 graduate of East Tennessee State University with a master’s degree in educational leadership, Tolley is currently pursuing her Doctor of Education degree at ETSU.

District officials say Tolley’s strong instructional background and leadership experience will help guide the school forward.

“Mrs. Tolley’s experience and educational background will ensure that the faculty, staff and students at Happy Valley Elementary will have an effective principal who will lead the school into the future,” the district said in a statement.