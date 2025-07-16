Roan Mountain Calendar Published 12:33 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

July 1–31

Support Our Wildlife Ambassadors

Roan Mountain State Park

All month

Price:

$10 – feeds one bird a day

$20 – feeds two birds a day

$30 – feeds three birds a day

$40 – feeds four birds a day

$50 – feeds five birds a day

At Roan Mountain, we house, care for and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes. As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are specialties.

All of our animals are nonreleasable for a variety of reasons. We frequently program with these animals and never charge for educational programs when using them. Here is your opportunity to support our educational wildlife program and help us care for these animals.

All donations will go to purchase food, pay veterinary bills, buy gloves, tethers, falconry equipment and aquarium bedding, and improve and build more housing facilities for our nonreleasable birds of prey.

To donate, click the green “Register for Event” button at the right. Your donation is a one-time payment. If you wish to cover more than one day, update the quantity you wish to donate or simply return to this page in future months.

Thank you for supporting our wildlife ambassadors at Roan Mountain State Park!

July 18

Friday Night Music in the Park: Tom and the Roan Mountain Gals – 7 to 8 p.m.

July 27

Doe River Snorkeling Excursion – 2 to 4 p.m. Meet at the Roan Mountain State Park Campground Check-In Station. The price is $20 and you can register for the event. Join in a high-elevation snorkeling adventure with Park Ranger Phil Hylen along the Doe River from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 5. Starting with an intro snorkeling lesson at the Visitor Center, the excursion will lead up the Doe River with various swim holes to explore local fish, crawfish, insects, salamanders and more. Your findings will help determine the health of the Doe River, and any new species will be recorded. Be sure to bring close-toed water shoes to protect your feet. Wet suits are not required, but average water temperatures can be below 64 degrees Fahrenheit. This adventure is limited to 15 people ages 12 and older. Masks and snorkels will be provided to participants, but you are welcome to bring your own.

August 1

Friday Night Music in the Park: Roan Crows – 7 to 8 p.m.

August 8

Friday Night Music in the Park: The Corklickers – 7 to 8 p.m.

August 15

Friday Night Music in the Park: Bandwagon Fallacy – 7 to 8 p.m.

August 22

Friday Night Music in the Park: Fern Hollow – 7 to 8 p.m.

August 29

Friday Night Music in the Park: The Repossessed – 7 to 8 p.m.

Each of the above events meets at the park amphitheater. Concerts are free, but cash tips for the unpaid musicians are welcome. Bench seating is available near the stage. Guests may bring their own lawn chair or picnic blanket to enjoy the music from the surrounding grassy area.