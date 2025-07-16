Rep. Renea Jones encourages Tennesseans to take advantage of sales tax holiday Published 2:38 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

NASHVILLE – State Rep. Renea Jones, R-Unicoi, is encouraging residents to take advantage of Tennessee’s upcoming sales tax holiday.

The state’s annual back-to-school tax-free weekend begins Friday, July 25, and ends Sunday, July 27.

“Back-to-school season can be stressful for families, and tax-free weekend offers real savings while supporting our local economy,” Jones said. “I’m proud that our state’s strong fiscal management makes this relief possible. Whether you’re shopping for school or everyday needs, I encourage everyone to take advantage.”

During this time, certain clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased tax-free. The sales tax holiday also applies to items sold online. Items purchased must be for personal use, not for business or trade.

Tax-exempt items include:

General apparel valued at $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.

School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, crayons, backpacks, paper, pencils, etc.

Computers for personal use priced at $1,500 or less

Laptop computers ($1,500 or less) and tablet computers also qualify

For more information, including full lists of exempt and nonexempt items, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.

Since 2011, Tennessee’s Republican supermajority has provided more than $5.1 billion in tax relief to citizens. The Volunteer State collects no income tax and consistently ranks as one of the most fiscally responsible and lowest-taxed states in the nation.

Renea Jones represents District 4, which includes Unicoi and part of Carter County.