Pregnant wife questions her husband’s honesty

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for three years. Most of that time, it has been perfect. Six months ago, we received some amazing news: We are expecting a child! This was a miracle. We had been struggling to conceive, and I had almost given up hope that it would ever happen.

My problem is, when my husband and I started dating, my husband and my brother became fast friends. At first, I was thrilled that the man I loved got along so great with my family. But ever since the news of our pregnancy, they have become almost inseparable. They text constantly, and it seems almost every weekend they are taking a hunting trip or going to the casinos.

My husband says he’s just trying to have some fun before the baby comes along. Am I wrong to feel he should be spending more time with me, the pregnant mother of his future child? He’s a great provider and a loving husband when he is present, but I can’t help but feel neglected.

One evening, we were sitting on the couch watching TV and I happened to get a glimpse of his phone. I noticed he was texting my brother (as usual), but then I saw the text from my brother: “Goodnight babe,” with a HEART EMOJI! I didn’t mean to snoop, but I was shocked and couldn’t unsee this. I immediately asked what was going on, and he very defensively told me it was an inside joke and that I shouldn’t be reading his texts over his shoulder.

I feel crazy for even thinking what I’m thinking, but could something be going on between my brother and my husband? I don’t even know how to begin to confront this issue, and I’m afraid if I ask my husband point-blank, he will lie to my face. I feel lost and betrayed. Please help. — CRESTFALLEN IN COLORADO

DEAR CRESTFALLEN: As thrilled as you are about this pregnancy, your husband may be less so. In fact, he may regard the approaching arrival of his child as a door closing on having a life. There are straight men (“men’s men”) who prefer the company of men over that of women. Because you are afraid to confront your husband about what you saw, have an in-person talk with your brother and ask him why he sent a heart emoji to your husband.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my husband for eight years. He lost his mom 22 years ago. Ever since her cremation, he has kept her ashes in the living room. It scares me because I believe in ghosts. I know it’s hard to let go of our dear ones. (I lost my own mom a few years ago, so I know the feeling.) How can I convince him to take the ashes out of the house or put them in the ground without hurting him emotionally? — SPOOKED IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR SPOOKED: Honey, if your late mother-in-law is coming back to haunt you, she will do it regardless of where her ashes are located. Yes, your husband is having trouble letting go of the remnants of his mother, but he’s hurting no one. She may “visit” you SOONER if you push her out from under your roof.

