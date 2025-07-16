Local lawmakers announce $113,000 in state arts grants for Carter County Published 2:10 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

State Sen. Rusty Crowe, Rep. Timothy Hill and Rep. Renea Jones have announced $113,000 in Tennessee Arts Commission grant awards for Carter County organizations. The funding is part of the first round of grants for fiscal year 2026, with more expected throughout the year.

Grant recipients include:

City of Elizabethton – $7,700

Roan Mountain Recreation Foundation – $7,300

Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance – $7,300

Friends of Bonnie Kate Inc. – $22,500

Creative Placemaking – $70,000

“I am very pleased to announce these annual grants that support Tennessee’s communities and schools through the arts,” Crowe said. “These investments enhance quality of life, strengthen our economy, boost tourism and help ensure a well-rounded education for our children across the state, including in Carter County.”

“These grants will empower our local arts and culture organizations to broaden their reach and enrich our communities in meaningful ways,” Hill and Jones said in a joint statement. “We look forward to the positive impact these investments will have and sincerely thank the Tennessee Arts Commission for supporting their endeavors.”

“Tennessee is fortunate to be a state where few can rival the breadth and depth of its arts and culture,” said Anne B. Pope, executive director of the Tennessee Arts Commission. “Arts and culture are vital tools for attracting and retaining businesses and help build stronger communities by enhancing the distinctive character of Tennessee places.”

The Tennessee Arts Commission expects to award approximately 1,000 grants across all 95 counties in 18 annual and rolling grant categories during fiscal year 2026, totaling up to $12.3 million. Grants are awarded through a process that includes citizen advisory panels with expertise in arts disciplines, followed by review and approval by the full commission.

Additional grant opportunities are available throughout the year for qualifying organizations, including Arts Build Communities and Student Ticket Subsidy programs. More information is available at tnartscommission.org.

Tennessee’s nonprofit arts and culture industry generates $1.4 billion in annual economic activity and contributes to education, tourism and overall quality of life. The Tennessee Arts Commission is the state’s arts agency, with a mission to cultivate the arts for the benefit of all Tennesseans and their communities.