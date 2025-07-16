INK brings high energy, soulful sound to Covered Bridge Jams Published 9:15 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

A fresh force in the music scene, INK is more than a band — it’s a statement. Blending raw emotion with fearless sound, INK splashes across genres with the heart of country and the fire of rock ‘n’ roll. Gritty guitars, haunting vocals, the twang of a harmonica, and the soul of a saxophone combine with punchy bass and drums to create a fresh spin on classic tunes.

INK is led by Dan Herrell on vocals and lead guitar. A seasoned entertainer since the age of 5, Herrell has fronted bands for years and performed alongside national acts such as Doug Stone and Sawyer Brown, including appearances in Dollywood productions.

Elizabethton’s own Tony Rominger adds his signature soulful sound to the mix. Rominger plays saxophone, harmonica, and the Electronic Wind Instrument (EWI), which delivers hundreds of musical tones. His extensive touring résumé includes performing with James Brown, George Jones, Ronnie Milsap, Bo Diddley, Chuck Berry, Joan Jett and others. He brings decades of experience and energy to the group.

Adding to the dynamic is Dan’s younger brother, Jay Herrell, on drums and vocals. A standout talent behind the kit, Jay brings precision and rhythm to every performance.

Rounding out the group is Greg Ritter on bass, who keeps the groove grounded and solid for INK’s signature sound.

INK is set to perform as part of the Elizabethton Covered Bridge Jams concert series. With a mix of musical mastery and high energy, this is one show music lovers won’t want to miss.