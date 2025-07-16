Fast-paced 7-on-7 football brings summer action to Citizens Bank Stadium Published 3:56 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Star Correspondent

While traditional football may still dominate fall Friday nights, a new summertime staple has taken center stage on local fields in the form of 7-on-7 football.

On Tuesday at Citizens Bank Stadium, teams from Boone, Unicoi County and host Elizabethton High School gathered for a series of 7-on-7 matchups. The event brought together skill players from each school as coaches continued evaluating progress on both sides of the ball in preparation for the upcoming season.

Unlike tackle football, which emphasizes power, blocking and physical confrontation, 7-on-7 football focuses on speed, timing and precision. With only seven players on the field per team and no linemen involved in contact, the format allows quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs to hone their craft in a faster-paced, non-contact environment. Defenders either pull flags or apply a two-hand touch to signify a stop, creating a safer and more focused platform for developing skills in the passing game and secondary coverage.

Tuesday’s matchups allowed each team to rotate and face off in a series of scrimmage-style plays. Quarterbacks tested their arm strength and accuracy while receivers worked on route running and timing. Defenders, meanwhile, focused on footwork, positioning and reading opposing offenses.

While not held under the bright lights of fall, the 7-on-7 contests drew solid crowds of parents, teammates and supporters. Their presence added to the energy and enthusiasm, reflecting the community’s continued support for football during the summer months.

The Cyclones will remain active with summer football, hosting another 7-on-7 event on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Citizens Bank Stadium. On Monday, Elizabethton will also open its annual youth football camp for aspiring players from the community. Abingdon High School from Virginia will visit on Thursday, July 24, for yet another 7-on-7 session.

As summer temperatures climb, so does the intensity of preparation. With the regular season drawing closer, these off-season events provide players and coaches critical opportunities to iron out details, build chemistry and fuel excitement for the fall.