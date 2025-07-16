ETSU shines nationally for quality and affordability Published 10:36 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Prestigious research. Small classes. A no-quit attitude. All tucked in the beautiful Appalachian Mountains.

East Tennessee State University is earning national recognition once again — this time for delivering high-quality education with real-world results, all at a price that makes sense for students and families.

In its 2025 Best Colleges list, Money named ETSU one of the top value universities in the country. Out of more than 2,400 four-year institutions evaluated, just 732 schools qualified for a rating.

ETSU was one of only four public universities in Tennessee to make the list.

“There isn’t one ‘best’ college for every student,” the publication noted. “But our star ratings can help you build a list of standout schools that fit your budget.”

A university that delivers

The Money ratings are based on three key areas: quality, affordability and outcomes. Those outcomes include graduation rates and post-graduation success. ETSU shines across all three:

Nearly half of all ETSU students graduate with no student loan debt.

Approximately 85% receive some form of financial aid.

ETSU has consistently ranked among the top 10% of U.S. colleges for students graduating with the least debt.

Personalized support, real results

ETSU’s Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships offers one-on-one counseling and walk-in support in Burgin Dossett Hall. Students can also schedule appointments online.

Veterans and active-duty military members are supported through the Office of Military and Veteran Services. Contact them at va@etsu.edu or (423) 439-6819, or visit etsu.edu/veterans.

And if you’re just starting your college search, ETSU’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions is ready to help: (423) 439-4213 or admissions@etsu.edu.

Opportunity meets the mountains

Just as the alma mater notes, ETSU is nestled in the shadows of the mountains.

From outdoor adventures in the Blue Ridge and Smokies to festivals, food and music across Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina, this region is full of vibrant towns just a short drive from campus. Whether you’re into hiking, history or the arts, there’s something here for you.