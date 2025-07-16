Carter County Demo Women will meet July 22 at Dino’s Published 10:32 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Carter County Democratic Women will meet July 22 at Dino’s Restaurant on Elk Avenue. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.; however, those planning to eat are asked to come and order between 5 and 5:15 p.m.

Guest speaker will be Emma P., who is a member of the Northeast Democratic Socialists of America, and will share changes and movements in our society.

Members are asked to bring whatever they can to donate, as hats will be passed. Also, this is the meeting to bring school supplies, as the club will support the Douglas Community Back to School event. Supplies needed include rulers, crayons, pencils, glue sticks, loose-leaf notebooks, composition books, etc.