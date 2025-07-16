Bluff City man indicted in 2023 fentanyl overdose death in Hampton Published 2:02 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

A Bluff City man faces felony charges in connection with a 2023 overdose death in Hampton.

On July 11, deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bobby Alex Carr, 41, of Bluff City, on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder and the sale of Schedule II narcotics.

The charges stem from a July 1, 2023, investigation, when deputies responded to a home in Hampton after a 911 caller reported finding a man deceased at the residence. Deputies found a 53-year-old man dead on the floor and observed evidence of drug use inside the home. An autopsy later determined the cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.

Investigators determined the victim had purchased the drugs from Thomas Farmer, 52, of Johnson City. In March 2024, a Carter County grand jury indicted Farmer on charges of second-degree murder and sale of Schedule II narcotics. He was arrested and later released on a $50,000 bond. Farmer is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on Aug. 4.

As the investigation continued, officers determined Farmer had obtained the drugs from Carr before selling them to the victim. Evidence of Carr’s involvement was presented to a Carter County grand jury, which returned an indictment against him on July 10.

“This has been a very extensive investigation as the officers worked to track the flow of the drugs that caused this man’s death,” Sheriff Mike Fraley said. “I would like to commend my officers for their hard work and diligence in pursuing this investigation.”

“Our officers are working constantly to slow down the flow of drugs into our community and to identify and prosecute those who sell drugs,” Fraley added. “If you deal drugs, we will prosecute you. And if you sell drugs to someone who overdoses and dies, you will be held accountable for their death.”