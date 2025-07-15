Peters named ELA instructional coach for middle grades Published 5:24 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Carter County Schools has announced the appointment of Matthew Peters as the new middle grades English language arts (ELA) instructional coach for the 2025–26 school year.

A longtime educator and advocate for student growth, Peters brings more than a decade of experience with Carter County Schools. He began his career in the district’s after-school program before advancing to the role of site director. After earning a bachelor’s degree in English from East Tennessee State University, he became a fifth grade ELA teacher.

Peters also served as the district’s lead fifth grade ELA teacher, contributing to curriculum development and instructional improvement across multiple schools.

In his new role, Peters will support middle grades ELA teachers across the district, working to enhance instructional practices, strengthen student outcomes and foster continued professional growth among educators. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in educational leadership from Austin Peay State University.

Carter County Schools is confident that Peters’ experience, leadership and deep-rooted connection to the community will continue to make a positive impact districtwide.