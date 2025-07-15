The Spirit of God helps us see our sin and our helplessness Published 7:58 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: The Bible refers to Christians as children of light. What exactly does that mean? What age does this refer to? – C.L.

Dear C.L.: Children are often frightened of darkness, but adults can get nervous finding themselves in the dark, especially when unprepared due to a sudden storm. Darkness breeds uncertainty, making our steps potentially dangerous. We can’t see where we’re going or what’s around us. We suddenly realize how dependent we are on the light. When power is restored, we feel more secure.

There’s another kind of darkness called spiritual blindness. It means we cannot see clearly what is true. Jesus said He came to preach “recovery of sight to the blind” (Luke 4:18, NKJV). The Spirit of God helps us see our sin and our helplessness and shows us God’s saving gift of Jesus, the great Forgiver. The Spirit shows us the truth of Jesus’ words, “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life” (John 8:12, NKJV).

The Bible refers often to parents and their children. But the Scriptures also speak of children of all ages – all those belonging to God the Father. The Apostle John often called those who followed Jesus “children,” because they were learning and growing in the wisdom of the Lord. He writes: “My little children, these things I write to you, so that you may not sin. … He who loves his brother abides in the light, and there is no cause for stumbling in him. But he who hates his brother is in darkness and walks in darkness, and does not know where he is going, because the darkness has blinded his eyes (1 John 2:1, 10–11, NKJV).

When we belong to Jesus Christ, we are “children of light and children of the day” (1 Thessalonians 5:5, NIV). We’re no longer in the dark – we know why we’re here, and we know where we’re going.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)