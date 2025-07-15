Published 3:17 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Kyle Edward Sexton, a cherished husband, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend, passed away on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Johnson City due to surgical complications. Born in Jenkins, Ky., on March 15, 1952, to the late Don and Billie Sexton, Kyle’s life was a testament to his resilient spirit and loving heart.

A bright and ambitious student, Kyle graduated a year early from Red Bank High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, continued his studies at Free Will Baptist Bible College in Nashville, Tennessee, and later at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga.

Kyle’s work ethic was evident from his high school days when he began working in a grocery store. His professional journey was marked by dedication and excellence, with significant tenures as service manager for Terminix and fleet manager for Cintas, from which he retired.

His musical talents were evident early in life. Starting in junior high, Kyle played drums in the school band. A talented singer, he sang solos, in quartets and in the choir at church. In high school, Kyle ran track and was selected for the All-State Choir.

Kyle enjoyed gardening until his health started to decline. He was a skilled handyman and could repair anything. Kyle loved traveling, classic TV and a good meal—especially those prepared by his wife, Dot.

His life was not without its trials, yet Kyle faced each difficulty with remarkable resilience and never a complaint. His great passions included bird watching (especially hummingbirds and bluebirds), grilling and reading, including reading aloud to his wife, Dot, until macular degeneration stole much of his vision. Kyle loved Westerns and assembled a collection of all of Louis L’Amour’s novels. He was a supportive friend and family member, freely sharing positive words and praise. Kyle loved visiting with friends and family. He drew strength from his faith and especially enjoyed and appreciated his Bible study group. We will never stop missing him.

Those left to cherish his memory and look forward to seeing him again in heaven are his wife, Dot Fish Sexton; sister, Donna Cook (David); niece, Taylor Cook; maternal aunt, Sue Moore (Ray); paternal uncle, Harold Sexton (Sylvia); brother-in-law, Eddie Fish (Patsy); niece, Katie Case; nephews, T.J. Fish (Lisa), James Camron (Shannon); granddaughter, Mckenzie Taylor; grandson, Jordan Taylor; several great-nieces and great-nephews; a great-great-nephew; and special friends, Brenda Bunn, Hank and Linda Woods.

The celebration of life service will be conducted Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 6 p.m. at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with Minister Bill Haywood and Kris Casebolt officiating. The family will receive friends to share memories from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

The graveside committal service will be held on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Johnson City. Attendees are asked to meet at the mausoleum chapel by 10:50 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Tri-Cities School of Preaching, 1162 Highway 91, Elizabethton, TN 37643; or IM (the foreign mission board with which Kyle’s parents served) at P.O. Box 5002, Antioch, TN 37011.

Memories, condolences and a livestream of the service may be shared and viewed at www.tetrickfuneralservices.com.

Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Sexton family (423-610-7171).