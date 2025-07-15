Hot, stormy conditions prompt weather advisory across East Tennessee region Published 11:51 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

MORRISTOWN — The National Weather Service office in Morristown has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of southwest North Carolina, east Tennessee and southwest Virginia due to continued heat and the potential for isolated strong storms.

Heat index values are expected to climb into the mid-90s to near 100 degrees across the central and southern Tennessee Valley this afternoon and evening. Forecasters warn that similar conditions are likely to persist throughout the week, with heat index values reaching the upper 90s to low 100s in the East Tennessee Valley.

In addition to the dangerous heat, isolated strong storms may develop this afternoon. The main threats include wind gusts up to 40 mph and localized flooding in low-lying or poorly drained areas.

The National Weather Service encourages residents to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and remain weather-aware for potential storm development through the week.