Elizabethton Police Reports: Meth possession, shoplifting, trespassing among recent arrests Published 5:22 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The following arrests were reported by the Elizabethton Police Department:

Tyler Keith Burt was arrested July 13 on charges of public intoxication and possession of methamphetamine. Officers were initially dispatched to Elm St. for a report of a man who crashed his bicycle. Burt admitted to being “extremely drunk” and was transported by EMS to Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was later found yelling and being disorderly in the emergency room and admitted he was “very drunk.” During a search, officers found a baggie containing 0.63 grams of a substance that Burt identified as meth. He was transported to the Carter County Detention Center with a court date set for Aug. 4.

James Robert “Jimmy” Owens Jr. was arrested July 12 at Walmart on charges of shoplifting under $1,000, resisting arrest, and evading arrest. Officers responded to a report of a man concealing merchandise. Owens attempted to flee, was tasered twice, and eventually taken into custody. Items recovered were valued at $27.35. Owens admitted to shoplifting and said he ran because he was scared. He was transported to the detention center and given an Aug. 11 court date.

Jullian Charles Smith was arrested July 12 and charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to Well St., where Smith refused to leave the property despite repeated requests. He became disorderly, barking and screaming, and later claimed a seizure. A pipe with residue was found in his possession. Smith was transported to the detention center and given a July 30 court date.

Jessica Nicole Crumley was issued a criminal summons on July 12 for shoplifting under $1,000. Walmart loss prevention reported Crumley had under-scanned items using the store’s app. The total value of unpaid items was $330.67. Crumley has a court date set for July 30.

David D. Williamson was arrested July 12 for burglary and shoplifting under $1,000. Walmart loss prevention reported Williamson had concealed sports cards. He had previously been trespassed from the store. He was found with four packs of NFL cards and transported to the detention center. His court date is set for July 23.

Adrienne R. Baynard was arrested July 12 on a warrant for failure to appear in a misdemeanor case. She was detained without incident after being recognized by an officer during routine patrol.

Tina A. Guinn was arrested July 12 and charged with driving on a revoked license (second offense), no insurance, and operating a vehicle with an inoperable muffler. She was also found to have an outstanding warrant out of Washington County. Guinn was transported to the detention center and given an Aug. 11 court date.

Edward Wayne Guinn was arrested July 11 for public intoxication after officers responded to Walgreens on Broad Street. Guinn was found to be heavily intoxicated and failed sobriety tests. He was trespassed from the property and transported to the detention center. His court date is set for July 30.

Note: All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.