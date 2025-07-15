Cyclone football celebrates ‘Night of Champions’ at Citizens Bank Stadium Published 2:43 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Star Correspondent

As the countdown to a new football season draws near, Elizabethton High School Head Coach Shawn Witten wanted to take a moment to shine a spotlight on the dedication his Cyclone football team has shown in preparation for the upcoming year.

On Monday evening at Citizens Bank Stadium, the team hosted its “Night of Champions,” an outdoor strength exhibition showcasing the hard work the players have been putting in throughout the offseason. From pull-ups and push-ups to power cleans and deadlifts, the event transformed the stadium turf into a makeshift weight room, offering fans and families an up-close look at the grueling conditioning the Cyclones have embraced.

“It’s really what we called it in the ‘Night of Champions,’” said Witten. “There are some things we could have done better over the years past, but it’s just a celebration of the work these guys have put in. During the school year, the guys are asked to come before school, sign up for conditioning class during school, then after-school workouts. It’s just really a chance for guys to shine and get a moment or two — like for some of the linemen. They don’t get a lot of glory, you know, so they really get to show off how hard they work.”

From freshmen just beginning their journey to seasoned seniors, each Cyclone player took turns demonstrating feats of strength and determination. One of the most electric moments of the night came courtesy of senior Jaiden “J-Bird” Wallin. The running back and defensive back deadlifted 405 pounds with ease, then later brought the crowd to its feet by hoisting a 125-pound dumbbell over his head with one hand — not once, but twice. Several teammates attempted the same but could only get the weight to their waist.

“We have a lot of kids with special talents,” Witten added. “They’ve worked to get where they are just to get a chance, and if you can change how they feel about themselves or give it a confidence boost, you never know. If this helps us win one game, we did something right tonight. As you can see, we have a lot of new guys that have really stepped up and come in here and worked really hard. Those guys will walk out of here tonight with their chins held high and a big chest feeling good about themselves.”

The event was originally planned for June but was moved to Monday due to scheduling conflicts. Coach Forrest Holt played a key role in organizing the event, while the Cyclone Touchdown Club helped bring it to life. A donation bucket was placed at the stadium entrance to raise funds for the new facility under construction, which will be named in honor of former head coach Dave Rider — Witten’s grandfather.

The Cyclones will participate in scheduled seven-on-seven competitions over the next two weeks before suiting up in full pads at the end of July. The 2025 season officially kicks off on Friday, Aug. 22, with a road game at Science Hill scheduled for 7 p.m.