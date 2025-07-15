Published 2:14 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Billie Jean Sheppard, age 73, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Hermitage Health Care Center of Elizabethton. Billie was born in Carter County on Dec. 26, 1951, to the late Albert and Willie Maxine (Smith) Sheppard. In addition to her parents, Billie was also preceded in death by a son, Anthony Vines; a brother, Allen Sheppard; a stepdaughter, Mary Tolley; and a stepson, Terry Tolley.

Billie was of the Baptist faith and found great comfort and strength in her faith and her relationship with the Lord. She had a kind spirit and loved spending her time crocheting beautiful pieces. She also enjoyed working puzzles, doing word searches and was an avid fan of scary movies.

Billie leaves behind to cherish her memory four daughters: Jeannie Street and husband, Tony, of Roan Mountain; Amy Tucker and husband, Jonathan, of Elizabethton; Alena Bentley and husband, James, of Hampton; and Tari Ide of Elizabethton. Her grandchildren are Allie Gillen, Tyler Street, Jordan Bentley, Austin Bentley, Siera Tucker, Maci Tucker, Jessica Tucker, Christopher Bentley, Parker Street, Nevaeh Thompson, Emileah Windchester, Bryson Windchester, Raven Pierce, Kaylee Pierce, Angelina Windchester and Ireland Windchester; and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Hilda Vines, Sabrina Miller and Tammy Sheppard, all of Elizabethton; and a brother, Stevie Sheppard of Elizabethton.

The family will hold a memorial service to celebrate Billie’s life at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 20, 2025, at Union Baptist Church in Hampton with the Rev. James Bentley and the Rev. Tyler Street officiating.

A private disposition will be conducted at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the nurses, staff and doctors of Hermitage Health Care for the exceptional and compassionate care given to Billie during her illness. You are truly appreciated!

Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Sheppard family.