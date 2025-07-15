A Life Lived: Thelma Avery showed us to love and live Published 10:53 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Thelma Avery was Black, but she lived in an all-white community and attended an all-white church. Her love for her neighbors and church friends outshined the color of her skin.

Avery, 95, who would have been 96 years old later this month, lived on Buck Mountain and attended the Lower Shell Creek Christian Church, where she was a faithful member. She died July 4.

Her minister for over 25 years, Gerald Holly, said Ms. Avery drew strength and joy from her faith and church family. “She was a delight to be around, very loving and caring. Everyone loved her. In the wintertime, church members often took food to her and saw that she had wood to burn. She was a ray of sunshine in her community and in our church,” said Holly, who recently retired as minister at the church.

Both he and his wife, Gloria, noted that Mrs. Avery loved Vacation Bible School and the children in her church. “As long as she was able, she attended the ladies’ teas at the church, and almost every other function at the church,” said Gloria.

Mrs. Avery’s son, Kelvin, shared that his mother enjoyed growing flowers, and it was one of her favorite things to do. “By all means, she enjoyed going to church. Other things she enjoyed were traveling, watching ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ and cooking. Usually, when she went to the doctor, she always had whoever drove her stop at the Walmart so she could shop a little,” he shared with a chuckle.

“Momma adored babies, and she enjoyed babysitting them, and they loved her,” Kelvin shared.

In addition to Kelvin, Mrs. Avery was mother to Richard Avery of Jacksonville, N.C., and had eight grandchildren as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kelvin said his mother was a wonderful cook. “She grew a lot of vegetables, which she prepared and cooked. Everything she made was good. She made good pork chops and fried chicken and deviled eggs. The deviled eggs were her go-to thing when she prepared a dish of food for church,” said Kelvin.

“If a wheel was rolling, she was in it,” said Kelvin, noting his mother’s love to go places, even if it was just to the store or shopping. She enjoyed going to the Senior Citizens Center; however, church was her favorite place to go. She went to the old church at Shell Creek, and when the new church was built, she continued to go there. She was a longtime member and was the only Black member in the church,” Kelvin added.

Her minister shared that Donnie Morgan drove Mrs. Avery to church Sunday morning and evening and Wednesday evening.

He also shared that Mrs. Avery enjoyed singing. “Once she called and said, ‘I have a song I want to sing to you.’ She sang ‘Amazing Grace’ to me over the phone, and I suggested she sing it in church, which she did,” Minister Holly shared.

Alesia Miller shared on Mrs. Avery’s tribute page that she was a family friend for many years and kept her sons when they were small. “Her Christian life was truly an example for all of you. She usually ended our phone calls with ‘Love you,’ and I knew she really meant those words.”

Julian Shaun Burleson wrote: “Thelma was the most beautiful, kind and loving lady… as time passed and I would happen to see her out somewhere, she always was so beautiful, sweet and a joy to talk to. She will be missed immensely.”

Kelvin said his mother always had a smile. “It was part of her attire,” he said.

A graveside service for Mrs. Avery was held in the Avery Cemetery in Roan Mountain.

Oh, that we could all learn the lesson that Mrs. Avery lived: It’s not about your skin color, but the love and deeds that are done from the heart… and all hearts are the same in color.