Work begins on Carter County higher education center Published 3:44 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Contributed photo A rendering of the future TCAT Elizabethton/Northeast State Carter County Higher Education Center, scheduled for completion in fall 2026.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

New $40 million facility set to open in fall 2026

Demolition began July 7 at the future site of the Carter County Higher Education Center, launching a $40 million project designed to expand access to academic and technical training across the region.

Located at 386 Highway 91-N in Elizabethton, the new facility is a joint effort between Northeast State Community College, TCAT Elizabethton and Carter County Schools. Plans include renovating existing structures and constructing three new buildings totaling approximately 71,000 square feet.

“This is an exciting day for Carter County,” said Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby. “Breaking ground on this project brings us one step closer to giving our students and workforce the opportunities they deserve — right here at home. We’re proud to support a partnership that will benefit our citizens for generations.”

Expected to open in fall 2026, the center will feature high-bay training spaces, laboratories, classrooms and student support facilities to meet both academic and hands-on training needs. The project is being managed by Thompson & Litton, an architecture and engineering firm based in Wise, Virginia.

“This project is truly unique to Tennessee,” said Northeast State President Jeff McCord. “The combination of Northeast State, TCAT Elizabethton and Carter County Schools programming being offered under one roof will bring incredible opportunities to the citizens of Carter County — and the region.”

TCAT Elizabethton President Heath McMillian echoed that enthusiasm.

“By combining academic programs, hands-on technical training and strong K–12 connections under one roof, we’re creating a hub of opportunity that will equip students with the skills and credentials they need to succeed in today’s workforce,” McMillian said.

Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings said the facility is designed with the future in mind.

“This is a joint-use facility built for future expansion and program flexibility to meet the area’s needs for decades to come,” Tydings said. “Most importantly, it will enable generations of students to improve their lives while taking classes close to home.”

Once complete, the campus will include a three-story academic building of more than 41,600 square feet, a 25-foot-tall technology building totaling 12,411 square feet and a 25-foot-tall shop building with 14,010 square feet.