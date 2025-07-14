Rotary Club donates more than $16,000 to enhance Harmon Park Published 2:19 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Contributed photo The Parks and Recreation Department will officially rename the park’s pavilion at Harmon Park the Rotary Pavilion 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Contributed photo The Rotary Club’s contribution funded the purchase of picnic tables. 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Contributed photo The Rotary Club’s contribution funded the purchase of park benches.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Pavilion to be named in honor of club’s contribution

The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department has announced a donation of more than $16,000 from the Rotary Club of Elizabethton to enhance Harmon Park, one of the city’s most visited and valued recreational spaces.

The Rotary Club’s contribution funded the purchase of several new amenities, including picnic tables with ADA-compliant, handicap-accessible options, park benches, grills and trash receptacles. The improvements are intended to make Harmon Park more comfortable, inclusive and user-friendly for families, individuals and community groups.

In recognition of the Rotary Club’s continued commitment to the community, the Parks and Recreation Department will officially rename the park’s pavilion the Rotary Pavilion.

“Harmon Park is a place where neighbors connect, families gather and memories are made,” said David Nanney, director of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation. “This generous donation allows us to upgrade the park’s amenities and make it even more welcoming for all who visit. We’re proud to recognize the Elizabethton Rotary Club’s impact with the naming of the Rotary Pavilion.”

The partnership reflects a shared belief in the importance of public spaces that promote health, connection and community pride.