Motorcyclist killed in crash on North State of Franklin Road
Published 11:43 am Monday, July 14, 2025

JOHNSON CITY — A Johnson City man died Saturday night following a motorcycle crash on North State of Franklin Road, according to the Johnson City Police Department.
Officers responded to the scene around 9:36 p.m. in the 500 block of North State of Franklin, where they found that the driver of a motorcycle had been traveling northbound when he failed to negotiate a curve, struck a curb, and left the roadway.
The motorcycle became airborne and came to rest in a rock-lined culvert.
The driver, identified as Carden Lamb, 35, of Johnson City, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The Johnson City Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the incident.