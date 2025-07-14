Gov. Lee announces key leadership transition at TN Department of Health Published 10:05 am Monday, July 14, 2025

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Friday announced a key leadership transition at the Tennessee Department of Health. Dr. Ralph Alvarado, M.D., FACP, will step down after nearly three years of service to Tennesseans. John Dunn has been appointed interim commissioner, effective July 11, 2025.

“Ralph has faithfully served Tennesseans throughout his tenure in the Lee administration by leveraging his significant clinical and hospital management experience to strengthen rural health care and reduce regulatory barriers,” said Gov. Lee. “Maria and I wish Ralph continued success and pray God’s blessings over him in the days ahead.”

Ralph Alvarado joined the Lee administration in November 2022 and has served the state by reducing the regulatory burden for medical care and licensing boards and expanding rural health care. Under his direction, Tennessee has modernized the process for updating the state’s food code to improve agility and safety, and became a national leader in the number of “age-friendly” designated health departments, introducing local dementia navigator programming. Alvarado brought decades of diverse professional experience to the role, including hospital management and nearly 30 years of service as an attending physician. He previously served as chief executive officer of Alvarado Medical Services, PLLC, a health care organization serving Kentucky communities. Alvarado earned his undergraduate and medical degrees from Loma Linda University and completed his residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Kentucky.

John Dunn will serve as interim commissioner of TDH.

“John is a committed public servant with decades of service to Tennesseans,” said Gov. Lee. “I appreciate his leadership during this time of transition and am confident he will serve with integrity.”

Dunn currently serves as the state epidemiologist and is an adjunct professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He joined the Tennessee Department of Health in 2005 as a U.S. Public Health Service officer following completion of the Epidemic Intelligence Service fellowship. He previously served as deputy state epidemiologist and state public health veterinarian, and is an internationally recognized expert in foodborne and zoonotic diseases. A Nashville native, Dunn earned his undergraduate degree, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and Ph.D. in veterinary medical sciences at Louisiana State University. He also holds an MBA for strategic leadership from the Haslam School of Business at the University of Tennessee.